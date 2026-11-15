In southern France, 23 people injured due to bad weather, one missing

In southern France, 23 people were injured as a result of heavy rains and flooding, and one woman went missing.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Le Parisien, citing local authorities.

It is noted that in the Hérault department, the search continues for a 73-year-old woman who disappeared in the area of the commune of Mauguio near Montpellier. In the commune of Lunel in the Occitanie region, 23 people were injured by the flooding. Traffic on the A9 highway between Nîmes and Gallargues was temporarily blocked. A number of other roads were also flooded.

According to the Météo-France meteorological service, particularly intense precipitation fell in the Montpellier area on the night of November 15. At Montpellier-Fréjorgues Airport, up to 190 mm of precipitation was recorded, including 153 mm in three hours and 89 mm in just one hour.

It is noted that because of the bad weather, fire and rescue services received more than 100 calls, mainly from drivers trapped in their cars.

On Sunday morning, Météo-France lifted the orange weather danger level for rains and flooding in the Hérault, Gard, and Bouches-du-Rhône departments.