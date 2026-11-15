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The most harmful food combination for blood vessels has been named

1news Staff15:09 - Today
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The most harmful food combination for blood vessels has been named

The most undesirable combination for the health of blood vessels is simple (easily digestible) carbohydrates (sugar, starch) and refined vegetable oil with a high content of linoleic acid (sunflower, soybean, rapeseed) — the basis of fast food.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a conversation with RT by Russian doctor Andrei Martyushev-Poklad, an expert of the National Technology Initiative "Healthnet" and the "Health of the Healthy" union.

"Each of these products (and especially all of them together) deals a strong blow to the vascular endothelium, causing excessive insulin production. In addition to this, sugar and starch contribute to the formation of glycation products and oxidative stress in the mitochondria. And linoleic acid, especially when subjected to heating, serves as a source of a dangerous product of lipid peroxidation — 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE)," the specialist listed.

According to him, examples of the most harmful products are doughnuts and deep-fried potatoes. Such products should be replaced with those that nourish the blood vessels and at the same time do not cause excessive insulin production, the expert advised.

"These are products with high nutritional value — nutrient density, the opposite in their effect to 'empty calories,' which include fast food products. The best combination of nutrient-dense products is whole animal products (eggs, meat, fish, poultry, dairy products) with a side dish of vegetables," the doctor said.

Such a combination is the best way to prevent obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes mellitus and all the complications of these widespread health problems, in which the functioning of the blood vessels is impaired, he concluded.

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