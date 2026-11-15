In Jordan, those who carried out the church attack sentenced to death

Jordan's State Security Court has handed down death sentences to three participants in the attack on an Orthodox church in the province of Al-Karak, which took place on October 23.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the news agency Petra.

The court found the defendants guilty on nine counts of terrorist activity resulting in loss of life, as well as of carrying out attacks with the use of weapons and ammunition, preparing armed terrorist attacks, and spreading propaganda for a terrorist group. One of those convicted was also found guilty of financing terrorist activity.

The verdict can be appealed. In addition, under Jordanian law, it is subject to mandatory review by the Court of Cassation.

Recall that on October 23, during a memorial service at the Orthodox Church of St. George in the Hammoud district, three armed men opened fire on the people present there and then fled. Later they were detained by law enforcement officers. As a result of the armed attack, nine people were killed and 34 were injured.