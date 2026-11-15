 Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

1news Staff16:25 - Today
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Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The spread of completely baseless claims on a YouTube channel operated from France and specializing in disseminating systematic disinformation against Azerbaijan, alleging that the village of Soyudlu in the Gadabay district and surrounding settlements will be evacuated for the purpose of gold extraction, is yet another attempt aimed at manipulating public opinion.

Presenting fabricated and rumor-based information in the said material as a decision adopted at the state level is part of a multi-stage disinformation campaign aimed at creating panic among the population, undermining public trust in state institutions, and increasing tension in society.

This channel has previously also specialized in the systematic dissemination of disinformation and manipulative information regarding our country.

An official appeal has been addressed to the company Meta on the matter, and we are confident that the company will promptly examine the appeal and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the said disinformation on its platforms.

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on the public not to fall under the influence of rumor-based information, and urges media entities and social network users to verify the accuracy of the disseminated information based on official reports of the relevant institutions and to refrain from circulating unconfirmed claims.

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