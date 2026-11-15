Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan and Oman next week

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will pay visits to Pakistan and Oman early next week.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by IRNA, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

"Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei announced the foreign minister's visit to Pakistan and Oman in the coming days," the agency informs.

In particular, Araghchi will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Islamabad on Monday. On Tuesday, the foreign minister will travel to Muscat to meet with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

Pakistan is one of the mediators in contacts between Iran and the United States aimed at settling the Middle East conflict. Oman has also facilitated dialogue between Tehran and Washington.