TƏBİB reports on condition of man injured in munition explosion in Aghstafa

The condition of the man injured in the explosion of a munition in the Aghstafa district is assessed as moderately severe.

This was reported by the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TƏBİB).

According to the information, the man, born in 1982, who sustained various injuries in the explosion of an unexploded munition, was hospitalized on November 15 at approximately 15:20 in the emergency department of the Gazakh Central District Hospital.

"The patient was diagnosed with thermal burns to various areas of the body and a lacerated wound of the right thigh, he was given the necessary medical assistance, and after the operation he was placed in the intensive care unit. His condition is assessed as moderately severe," TƏBİB noted.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) earlier reported in a joint statement that the explosion occurred as a result of interference with an unexploded military munition by a resident of the village of Demirchilar in the Gazakh district, Ibrahimov Rasul Shahin oghlu (born in 1986), and a resident of the village of Dashsalahli in the Gazakh district, Amrahov Sahib Izbor oghlu (1982).

As a result of the incident, R. Ibrahimov died from his injuries, while S. Amrahov was wounded.

An investigation into the incident is underway at the Aghstafa District Prosecutor's Office.

SOURCE: Report