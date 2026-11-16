AZAL to change the schedule of flights from Baku to Istanbul

Starting January 4, 2027, all flights of Azerbaijan Airlines on the Baku - Istanbul route will be operated through Istanbul Airport (IST).

As 1news.az reports, citing Qafqazinfo, the decision was made as part of a review of the carrier's flight program.

The company explained that the transition to servicing flights through a single airport is aimed at improving the efficiency of flight organization and expanding passengers' opportunities when planning further trips.

AZAL noted that Istanbul Airport has an extensive international route network, which will allow passengers to take advantage of a wider选 choice of connecting flights.

Note that the airline currently operates flights from Baku both to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport and to Istanbul Airport (IST).