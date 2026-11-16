President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's Code on Civil Service

The Code on Civil Service has been approved in Azerbaijan.

The relevant law was signed by President Ilham Aliyev. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the head of state.

The Code consists of a General and a Special part, and includes 5 sections, 15 chapters and 94 articles. The document regulates issues of the organization and management of the civil service, establishes its principles, the classification of state bodies and civil service positions, the rights and obligations of civil servants, the procedure for calculating length of service and for conferring qualification ranks.

In addition, the Code establishes the rules for admission to the civil service, holding competitions and interviews, appointment to a position, completion of internships and probationary periods, rotation, evaluation of job performance and competencies, career advancement, additional education and professional development. It also defines provisions on remuneration and other guarantees, leave, ethical conduct, disciplinary liability and termination of civil service.

Thus, a number of existing norms in the field of civil service have been systematized and brought together into a single normative act.

According to the law, until other normative legal acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan are brought into line with the Code, they shall be applied to the extent that they do not contradict its provisions.

With the entry into force of the Code, the following laws become invalid: "On Civil Service," "On Reduced Working Hours for Certain Categories of Civil Servants," "On the Civil Service Management Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan," "On Establishing Local Coefficients to the Official Salaries of Civil Servants," "On Establishing an Increased Coefficient to the Official Salaries of Civil Servants in State Bodies Where Service Conditions Are Dangerous to Life and Health or Are Particularly Difficult" and "On the Rules of Ethical Conduct of Civil Servants."

Persons holding a valid "Civil Service Certificate" confirming successful passage of the test examination for an administrative position in accordance with the register of classification of administrative and auxiliary positions approved by the law "On Civil Service" that was in effect before the entry into force of the Code retain the right to participate in interviews in accordance with the new Code during the period of validity of the certificate.