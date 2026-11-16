Case of Azerbaijani serviceman who ended up in Armenia sent to court

The case of Azerbaijani serviceman Nasimi Musayev, who ended up in the Armenian village of Shaki and wounded a local resident with his service weapon, has been sent to court with an indictment, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia reported.

The case will be heard in the Syunik court.

Let us recall that, according to the Armenian side, on October 1, N. Musayev, who found himself on the territory of Armenia, took refuge in one of the houses in the village of Shaki in the Syunik region. Upon being discovered, he opened fire from his service weapon, wounding a woman — the owner of the house — who managed to inflict stab wounds on him.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene detained Musayev. A criminal case was opened under five articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia, and N. Musayev was arrested for two months.

Source: News.am