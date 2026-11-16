 1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition | 1news.az
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1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

1news Staff13:40 - Today
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1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures related to holding the next "Yüksəliş" ("Ascent") competition in 2027.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

According to the document, 1 million manats is allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget for 2026. The funds are intended for carrying out current work on organizing the competition.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the appropriate financing, and the Organizing Committee, created by the order of the head of state dated July 26, 2019, to resolve all issues arising from the document.

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