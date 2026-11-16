 Azerbaijan to tighten liability for illegal seizure of Caspian coastal lands | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan to tighten liability for illegal seizure of Caspian coastal lands

1news Staff13:50 - Today
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Azerbaijan to tighten liability for illegal seizure of Caspian coastal lands

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to improve state administration in the coastal areas of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea (lake).

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The document is aimed at ensuring sustainable development and environmental stability, organizing coordinated work of state structures, introducing digital management models, as well as strengthening control over the use and protection of land.

According to the decree, the implementation of a unified state policy in the field of management, use, and protection of land in the Caspian coastal zone (with the exception of islands, populated areas, as well as territories designated for industrial, energy, port, and defense purposes and lands with another special status) is assigned to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy. The agency will also coordinate the activities of all state bodies involved in this area, for which the maximum number of employees of the State Service has been increased by 40 staff positions.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare, within six months, proposals on granting the coastal zone a special status, its zoning, and the determination of its legal regime, as well as to draft bills on preventing the illegal seizure of land and strengthening administrative and criminal liability. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, in agreement with the head of state, must approve the exact boundaries and dimensions of the coastal zone, including the line where water and land meet, in paper and digital formats.

The Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, must submit within six months proposals on the creation of a management information system based on Geographic Information Systems (GIS). At the same time, the transfer of land for use or lease in the coastal zone will be carried out by the State Service for Property Issues on a "one-stop shop" principle through the "Electronic Government" system.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure budget funding for the measures provided for by the decree — including the installation of surveillance systems, conducting monitoring, demolition work, landscaping, and sanitary cleaning of territories. The Ministry of Economy must submit a report on the work done to the head of state once a year.

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