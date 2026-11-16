 The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System' | 1news.az
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The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System'

1news Staff13:53 - Today
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The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System'

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Regulation on the Single Window information system."

The text of the decree has been published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

With the aim of fully digitalizing activities in the areas of import-export, transit, transport, and logistics, the relevant state bodies have been instructed, based on the proposals of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to take measures within six months to improve the state information resources and systems of which they are the owners or operators, as well as to integrate them into the "Single Window" information system through the E-Government Information System.

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