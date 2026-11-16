Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discuss strategic partnership and the situation in the South Caucasus

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Ed Miliband.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Bayramov congratulated his British counterpart on his appointment to the post and wished him success in his work.

During the conversation, the parties reviewed the current state of Azerbaijani-British relations and the prospects for their further development, noting the importance of maintaining political dialogue at a high level.

Particular attention was paid to the meeting of the leaders of the two countries at the recent summit of the European Political Community, as well as to the signing of a joint declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements envisaged by the declaration and on the prospects for practical cooperation in the areas outlined in it.

In addition, the conversation addressed regional security, the situation in the South Caucasus, and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the steps being taken by Azerbaijan to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, open transport communications, and expand economic cooperation.