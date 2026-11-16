Trump: Putin is "backing off a little" on Ukraine, although he could be taking a much tougher stance

Trump said he would discuss the war in Ukraine with Putin and Xi Jinping during his visit to China

U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his trip to China.

He made the statement on November 16 to journalists outside the White House.

Trump called Ukraine his "favorite topic" and noted that, in his assessment, it is losing to Russia. At the same time, the American president said that the Russian army is losing about 25,000 service members a month.

Speaking about Putin's position, Trump noted that he is "backing off a little" on Ukraine, although he could be taking a much tougher stance. According to the U.S. president, the Russian leader would like the war to end.