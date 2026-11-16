Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Magdalena Grono.

Hajiyev announced this on his page on the social network X.

According to him, the sides discussed the Azerbaijan-European partnership, the prospects for further cooperation, as well as current regional and international processes.

Particular attention was paid to expanding interaction in areas of mutual interest, including energy security, the development of transport and logistics links, and ensuring regional stability.