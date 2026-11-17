The Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia will temporarily assume the duties of the country's president, with elections to be held within four months following the parliament's decision.

This was announced at a briefing by the Chief of Staff of the Office of the President, Altankhuyagiin Uilstuguldur.

"The president will submit his resignation today. A meeting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on State Structure will take place tomorrow, and the issue is expected to be resolved at a plenary session of parliament on Thursday. In the absence of the president, the speaker of parliament will serve as acting president until the next elections are held and the new head of state is sworn in. This means the next elections will take place within four months after parliament makes its decision. If a majority of MPs support this, the president will step down. Today, we will meet with the speaker of parliament and clearly brief him on the situation," the Chief of Staff said.

In a statement regarding his voluntary resignation, President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh announced that he agrees with the demand of the country's leading opposition force—the Democratic Party—to step down and conduct an investigation into the crimes of which he has been repeatedly accused by former Ulaanbaatar Mayor Khishgeegiin Nyambaatar. Specifically, Nyambaatar had accused the president on his social media pages of receiving tens of millions of dollars from a private company, as well as owning luxury real estate and a collection of expensive cars. The next regular presidential election in Mongolia was originally scheduled for the summer of 2027.

Source: TASS

08:38

The head of the Mongolian state, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, has announced his resignation.

"As you all know, over the past month certain criminal groups have been recklessly attacking the honor and the institution of the President of Mongolia, defaming his reputation. The President of Mongolia represents the unity of the people, being the head of the National Security Council and the commander of the armed forces. An attack on the honor of the president means an attack on the honor of the people. I have been slandered and insulted in connection with an incredible and extremely serious crime. For some time I remained silent and observed the situation. However, as a person holding a responsible position, I decided to make this statement today. Everyone is equal before the law. Yesterday, the Democratic Party group expressed the position that the President of Mongolia should resign and that an investigation should be conducted. I agree with this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said at a press conference.

He assured that those who defame his reputation "will be held accountable" and that his "honor will be restored."