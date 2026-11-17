German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will make a visit to Baku and Yerevan.

Ahead of the trip, Wadephul promised to discuss in Baku and Yerevan how Berlin can support steps toward de-escalation and the establishment of peace, DW reports.

Peace and open borders in the South Caucasus will benefit not only its residents but all of Europe, the head of the German Foreign Ministry stated.

According to Wadephul, the region is now experiencing a turning point and a historic chance to finally overcome decades of wars, violence, and expulsions. "What for a long time seemed almost unthinkable has become achievable in the foreseeable future. This chance for peace in the South Caucasus must be seized," the minister said.

He noted "the courage and responsibility shown by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan." Wadephul recalled that in 2025 they initialed the draft peace agreement between the countries. "Now the main thing is to move forward with confidence," the minister said. In his words, Germany is ready to be a reliable partner and friend for Armenia and Azerbaijan in this process.

The German foreign minister also called on the Russian authorities "not to hinder the rapprochement with Europe of the countries of the South Caucasus, which have been given a historic chance to overcome an era of wars and violence.

"In the South Caucasus we see that Russia is trying to preserve its influence at the expense of people and their future. But the question of the rapprochement of Russia's neighbors with Europe must not be decided in Moscow. That is precisely why it is important that Armenia and Azerbaijan determine their future independently. The time has come to listen to their voice and take their interests into account," Wadephul noted.