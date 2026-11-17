There is a need to restore Armenia's railway, but the Russian side is not inclined to do so, considering it unprofitable, said the speaker of the Armenian parliament, Ruben Rubinyan.

In his assessment, given that the Russian companies managing Armenia's railway network are under sanctions, the country may lose its competitiveness in terms of becoming a transit zone. He assured that discussions on this topic are being held in a positive vein, expressing hope that a solution will be found soon.

"This is not a geopolitical but an economic issue. We must reach a point where we preserve our economic competitiveness or gain it. We have nothing against Russia or Russian Railways, but we do not want to remain in isolation, and solutions must be found so as not to be in railway isolation and not to lose the opportunity to become a transit country," Rubinyan emphasized.

Source: News.am