A supertanker carrying oil and a gas carrier struck sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire.

This was reported by the press service of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's armed forces).

According to the IRGC's public relations department, the supertanker was carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil, while the other vessel was transporting liquefied gas.

It is specified that the supertanker was hit in the western part of the strait, and the gas carrier on a southern route not authorized by Iran. The vessels were accompanied by numerous American fighter jets and other aircraft.

The IRGC press service stated that four violating tankers have already struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire over the past 24 hours. All of them were traveling with their navigation systems turned off in the "forbidden zone."

Tehran emphasizes that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for as long as the Iranian authorities deem necessary.

Prior to this, two more tankers struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz. Tasnim reported that they had tried to cross Hormuz unnoticed.

Earlier, Iran was demanded to pay for the missile attacks on the Persian Gulf countries.

Source: Gazeta.ru