About 35% of Americans who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election did not take part in the midterm congressional elections held on November 3, 2026.

This is stated in a report by the research company J.L. Partners devoted to the results of the U.S. midterm elections.

According to the study, one of the decisive factors in the Republican Party's defeat was the low turnout of voters without a higher education, rural residents, and retirees.

The report is based on a survey of 1,000 registered voters on election day, as well as more than 30,000 people during the course of the election campaign.

The study showed that 35% of the voters who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election did not come to the polling stations on November 3.

At the same time, among Trump supporters without a higher education, the share of those who did not take part in the vote was 46%, among rural residents it was 39%, and among voters over 65 it was 44%.

According to the report's authors, about 70% of the increase in votes received by the Democratic Party in the midterm elections is explained not by voters switching to the Democrats, but by a change in the level of turnout.

The study also notes that the main issues of concern to American voters during the vote were the cost of living and the state of the economy.

Commenting on the results of the study, James Johnson, director and co-founder of J.L. Partners, stated that the Republicans would have lost their majority in both chambers of Congress even without voters switching to the Democrats. “Even if not a single voter had changed their political preferences, the Republicans would still have lost their majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives,” he emphasized.

Source: Anadolu