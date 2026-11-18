The American publication Variety has released a list of actors it would like to see in the role of the main antagonist in the new James Bond film starring Robert Pattinson.

The main selection includes 22 actors, among them Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Idris Elba, Kristen Stewart, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Cillian Murphy, Colin Farrell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Riz Ahmed, Pierce Brosnan, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Walton Goggins, Tom Hiddleston, Daniel Kaluuya, Barry Keoghan, Jesse Plemons, Bill Skarsgård and Fernanda Torres.

Another 11 actors received separate honorable mentions. Among them are Mahershala Ali, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Mia Goth, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Wagner Moura, Dev Patel, Matthew Rhys and Callum Turner.

It should be noted that Variety is one of Hollywood's most authoritative and influential trade publications, specializing in film, television and the global entertainment industry. Founded in 1905, for more than 120 years it has covered key events in the film industry and is considered one of the leading professional sources of news about Hollywood.

As a reminder, on November 16 Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that the new performer in the role of agent 007 will be British actor Robert Pattinson. He will replace Daniel Craig, who played James Bond in five films of the franchise.

The director of the new picture will be Denis Villeneuve, known for the films "Dune" and "Blade Runner 2049." The screenplay will be written by Steven Knight, creator of the series "Peaky Blinders."

After the announcement of the lead actor, the attention of fans and representatives of the film industry shifted to the choice of the actor who will play Bond's main adversary, while Amazon MGM Studios has not yet announced who will perform the role of the antagonist, just as the "Bond girl" has not been named.