Spain's National Court has accepted for consideration a lawsuit filed by two former employees against the world-famous Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, who is accused of alleged crimes against sexual integrity, causing bodily harm and degrading treatment.

According to the Spanish outlet elDiario.es, Judge Antonio Pina has summoned the complainants to in-person hearings scheduled for Feb. 3, 2027.

The case involves two women who worked at the singer's residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021. In their lawsuit they allege sexual harassment and violence, as well as being forced to work in degrading conditions.

The judge decided to open proceedings, finding the testimony presented sufficient grounds to begin a criminal investigation. He stressed, however, that accepting the lawsuit for consideration does not amount to an assessment of the credibility of the accusations set out in it.

At the same time, the court declined to consider the part of the lawsuit concerning alleged human trafficking and crimes against workers' labor rights.

Spain's prosecutor's office earlier changed its position and backed the possibility of the case being investigated by national judicial bodies, although the materials had initially been closed for lack of jurisdiction.

Julio Iglesias himself has previously categorically denied the accusations against him.

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