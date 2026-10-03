 Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by more than 20% | 1news.az
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Economy

Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by more than 20%

1news Staff17:15 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by more than 20%

The net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks as of September 1, 2026, amounted to 32 billion 462.2 million manats, increasing by 20.2% over the year.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), compared to August 1, the indicator grew by 1.4%, and since the beginning of the year — by 25.6%.

As of the reporting date, the net domestic assets of banks amounted to 22 billion 515.7 million manats. This is 2.7% more in monthly terms, 6.2% less compared to the beginning of the year, and 8.4% more than the indicator a year earlier.

There are 21 banks operating in Azerbaijan with total assets of 62 billion 476 million manats.

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