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Azerbaijani swimmer sets national record at World Cup in Baku

1news Staff22:30 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Azerbaijani swimmer sets national record at World Cup in Baku

The "Silk Road" Swimming World Cup leg, held at the Water Sports Palace, has concluded in Baku.

One of the main events of the final day was the performance of Azerbaijani swimmer Anastasia Gnusina. In the 200-meter backstroke, she posted a time of 2 minutes 20.68 seconds and set a new Azerbaijani record.

Before the start of the evening session, Eurovision winner Nigar Jamal performed a musical program for the audience.

In the men's overall standings of the leg, Egor Kornev took first place by points earned. Luke Barr was second, and Pieter Coetze third.

Among the women, Marrit Steenbergen won the overall standings. Roos Vanotterdijk took the silver medal, and Anna Peplowski the bronze.

On the final day, the winners of individual events were also Carson Foster, Egor Kornev, Pieter Coetze, Luke Barr, Shaine Casas, Roos Vanotterdijk, Anna Peplowski, Florin Gaspar, Marrit Steenbergen, and Yiting Yu.

The awards ceremony was attended by the chairman of the Swimming Technical Committee of the World Aquatics Federation Craig Hunter, the secretary general of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Ogtay Atayev, and the federation's adviser Rashad Abdurahmanov.

A total of 216 swimmers from 44 countries took part in the Baku leg. Azerbaijan was represented by 15 athletes.

The next leg of the "Silk Road" World Cup will be held on October 8-10 in Tashkent.

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