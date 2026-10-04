Barcelona faces temporary exclusion from the Champions League

Barcelona fears a possible temporary suspension from participation in the Champions League due to the investigation into the so-called "Negreira case."

UEFA continues to examine the circumstances of the Catalan club's payments to José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees.

This week, the organization received additional materials on the case from Real Madrid. According to Spanish media, this involves approximately 50,000 pages of documents.

Barcelona fears that UEFA may apply a temporary sanction and bar the team from participating in the Champions League even before the court proceedings in Spain are completed.

To take such a measure, UEFA does not necessarily have to wait for a final court ruling in the "Negreira case."

The investigation is ongoing.