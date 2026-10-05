Mongolia, FIFA agree to build 25,000-seat stadium in Ulaanbaatar

The Government of Mongolia, FIFA and the Mongolian Football Federation signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 2, 2026, on building a modern stadium seating up to 25,000 people in Ulaanbaatar, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth said.

The arena, built to FIFA international standards, will go up on the grounds of the Mongolian Football Federation's Technical Center in the city's Yarmag area.

Minister of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Aldarjavkhlan, FIFA's chief officer for member associations Elkhan Mammadov and Mongolian Football Federation President Anandbazar signed the document. Prime Minister Uchral and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the ceremony.

Infantino met Uchral during his visit to Mongolia. The two discussed the development of Mongolian football, sports infrastructure and further cooperation.

A stadium meeting international standards will improve training conditions for the national team and athletes, widen access to football for children and young people, and allow Mongolia to host international competitions and events at home, the ministry said.