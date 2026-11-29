Today the results of the 13th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be summed up.

As 1news.az reports, two matches will take place on the final game day.

First, "Shamakhi" will host "Gabala." The match at the Shamakhi City Stadium will start at 14:30. The hosts have 14 points and occupy seventh place in the country's championship, while the guests have 11 points and are in ninth place in the standings.

In the day's second match, "Qarabag" will play at home against "Sumgayit." The game at Azersun Arena will begin at 17:00. The Aghdam side has collected 20 points after 12 rounds (4th place), while Sumgayit has 10 points and 10th place.

Azerbaijan Premier League

II round

XIII matchday

November 29

14:30. "Shamakhi" – "Gabala"

Referees: Rashad Ahmadov, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Muslum Aliyev, Ruslan Guliyev.

VAR: Javid Jalilov.

AVAR: Karim Zeynalov.

Referee inspector: Anar Salmanov.

AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev.

Shamakhi City Stadium

17:00. "Qarabag" – "Sumgayit"

Referees: Kamranbey Rahimov, Kamran Bayramov, Orkhan Ibishov, Nazim Abdullayev.

VAR: Aliyar Aghayev.

AVAR: Akif Amirali.

Referee inspector: Asim Khudiyev.

AFFA representative: Elchin Mammadov

Azersun Arena

Let us recall that in the previous matches of the round, "Shafa" won away against "Imishli" (3:1), "Neftchi" beat "Zira" on its home field (1:0), "Turan Tovuz" proved stronger than "Kapaz" at home (2:1), and "Sabah" defeated "Araz-Nakhchivan" (2:0).