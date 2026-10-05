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Turkey and Pakistan intend to deploy troops in Saudi Arabia

1news Staff23:55 - 05 / 10 / 2026
Turkey and Pakistan intend to deploy troops in Saudi Arabia

The countries of the Mecca Agreement (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan) have decided to immediately move to the practical implementation of their joint defense obligations and to deploy military forces on Saudi territory.

The kingdom's defense ministry announced this on X.

The publication notes that the transfer of troops will be carried out in accordance with the national legislation of the countries of the agreement. This will be done to increase combat readiness, military integration, and the collective ability to counter threats.

The reason for the transfer of troops was the increasingly frequent attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah. According to the kingdom's defense minister, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, the countries of the Mecca Agreement agreed to activate the collective deterrence mechanism in connection with these attacks and against all those behind them.

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