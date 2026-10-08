 Second mine incident in Jabrayil: the father of previously injured Orkhan Gahramanov also stepped on a mine | 1news.az
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Second mine incident in Jabrayil: the father of previously injured Orkhan Gahramanov also stepped on a mine

1news Staff20:38 - Today
Second mine incident in Jabrayil: the father of previously injured Orkhan Gahramanov also stepped on a mine

The father of Orkhan Gahramanov, who was previously injured in a mine explosion in the Jabrayil district — Ashraf — has also been wounded as a result of a mine explosion.

This was stated in a joint report by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

It is reported that on October 8, 2026, a second mine explosion occurred on the territory of the village of Dagmashanly in the Jabrayil district, which was liberated from occupation.

According to the agencies, 60-year-old Ashraf Elman oglu Gahramanov, born in 1966, entered the area where the mine explosion had previously occurred, as a result of which he himself became a victim of an anti-personnel mine explosion and was injured.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office once again called on citizens to observe safety rules, pay attention to mine danger signs, not touch suspicious objects, not enter unfamiliar territories and not interfere with areas where fencing work is being carried out.

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