ADB to allocate $302 million for modernization of the Baku Metro

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $302.38 million for the modernization of the signaling system and the digitalization of the operational activities of the Baku Metro.

As APA reports, the financing is aimed at improving the safety, reliability, and efficiency of the metro's operations, as well as ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of the expanding network.

The project is part of a $2.6 billion state program for the expansion of the Baku Metro. It provides for the construction of nine stations, two depots, and 20 kilometers of new tunnels, the acquisition of 300 cars, as well as the modernization of operating systems. The implementation of the program is expected to increase the metro's capacity and reduce traffic congestion in Baku and the surrounding areas.

"This project is an important stage on the path of transforming the Baku Metro into an urban transport system that meets the requirements of the future with the help of digital technologies. Advanced signaling technology and integrated digital operating systems will make existing services safer and more reliable, while at the same time creating the foundation for the efficient operation of the rapidly expanding Baku metro network," said Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan.

The project envisages replacing the current signaling system with modern communications-based train control technology, as well as upgrading the control center. This will make it possible to reduce headways during peak hours and minimize operational incidents that could lead to disruptions and threaten passenger safety.

In addition, there are plans to introduce digital systems for asset and corporate activity management, cybersecurity, passenger information, and passenger flow regulation. To support their operation, data processing centers will be upgraded and a secure network infrastructure will be created. This is expected to improve the efficiency of maintenance, decision-making, and resource use, as well as to enhance the metro's energy efficiency.

Separate attention will be paid to developing the enterprise's human resources and institutional capacity.

The project provides for technical training of employees and the expansion of opportunities for women in the technical and digital spheres through recruitment, training, certification, and career development programs.

The total cost of the project is about $515.07 million. In addition to the ADB loan, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will provide $79.98 million, and the government of Azerbaijan will allocate $132.71 million.

The Baku Metro, operated by the state-owned Baku Metro CJSC, has 27 stations on lines with a total length of about 41 kilometers. In 2025, it carried about 220.4 million passengers.

The ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and stable development in the Asia-Pacific region. Addressing complex challenges together with member countries and partners, the ADB uses innovative financial instruments and strategic partnerships to improve people's lives, create quality infrastructure, and protect the planet. The ADB was established in 1966.

Its shareholders are 69 member countries, 50 of which are located in the region.