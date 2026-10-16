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Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector, in the future, with Baku

1news Staff13:30 - Today
Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector, in the future, with Baku

Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector with neighboring countries — Iran and Georgia — and, in the future, with Azerbaijan as well.

In particular, the republic supplies electricity to Iran under a barter scheme in exchange for gas supplies. Electricity is also supplied to Georgia.

This was stated by the director general of the Nuclear Power Plant, Eduard Martirosyan, speaking at the 9th international forum of Russian Energy Week.

According to him, nuclear energy is of strategic importance for Armenia. The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant provides a significant share of the country's electricity and is one of the key elements of its energy security. Nuclear energy in Armenia accounts for 30-40% of the electricity supply thanks to the ANPP. In recent years, a large-scale set of works on reconstruction and modernization has been implemented at the plant. In particular, the main technological systems and equipment, control and power supply systems, as well as engineering and production infrastructure have been updated.

"This work will continue, including as part of the extension of the plant's service life, which was successfully completed this year with the help of our colleagues, including from Rosatom. We have extended the plant's service life, and I think this work will continue in the next few years," Martirosyan said.

According to him, the service life extension program is being implemented on the basis of three key decisions of the Armenian government, which define the legal framework of the process, the main technical measures, and the timeframes for their implementation.

Martirosyan emphasized that extending the service life is not an end in itself, but a consistent process that makes it possible to comprehensively assess the condition of the plant. As part of the relevant work, the Armenian government allocated about $500 million for two large-scale programs implemented in recent years.

According to the director general of the Nuclear Power Plant, this amount of funding clearly demonstrates the priority the state gives to the safety and reliable operation of the plant.

The director general of the Nuclear Power Plant noted that the Armenian NPP has for many years worked closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The plant has hosted various missions of the agency, including OSART and SALTO, and participates in other international cooperation programs.

The latest IAEA mission, dedicated to safety issues in connection with the extension of the plant's service life, took place in 2025. According to Martirosyan, it concluded that the plant complies with safety requirements, including in terms of seismic resistance, which is of particular importance for the region.

Interaction with international organizations makes it possible to compare the plant's operation with international requirements and the world's best practices.

Separately, the director general of the Nuclear Power Plant noted the role of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), as the head of whose Moscow Regional Center he takes part in international cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

According to him, the organization brings together nuclear power plants built in the Soviet and post-Soviet periods, including in Belarus, Iran, and Russia. Cooperation is also connected with projects in Turkey, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

The main area of the organization's activity is improving the safety of nuclear power plants.

He emphasized that he is convinced that the responsible development of nuclear energy, based on safety, professionalism, trust, and the exchange of experience, is an important contribution to energy security and stability in the South Caucasus.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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