 World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

1news Staff13:25 - Today
World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

The World Sumo Championship will be held in Baku for the first time today.

As 1news.az reports, athletes of various age categories from approximately 30 countries will compete for medals at the international competition, which will take place at the Baku Sports Palace.

The competition will be held on a specially prepared "dohyo" arena, recreating the traditional atmosphere of Japanese sumo.

Individual and team competitions among girls and boys under 18 will take place on October 17, while individual and team competitions among men and women will be held on October 18.

The tournament will be conducted according to the international rules of amateur sumo, rather than the traditional professional rules of Japanese sumo. Under this system, participants compete by weight category, and separate competitions are held for women.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has participated in international sumo competitions since 2007. The world championship in Baku will take place on October 17-18.

Share:
1447

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Society

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Sport

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Politics

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

Sport

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Qarabag to face Neftchi in the main match of Round VIII of the Misli Premier League

Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasym Ismayilov wins three medals at the European Championship in Albania

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation congratulates judokas on historic success at World Championships in Baku

Head coach of Czech club compares Sabah's style of play to Barcelona

Azerbaijani MMA fighters Mirali Huseynov and Amin Gasimov to hold their next bouts in the United States

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Latest news

Websites of a number of Azerbaijani government agencies are experiencing outages

Today, 18:49

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Today, 18:22

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Today, 17:54

In Barda, the orderly who beat a patient is now blackmailing the hospital - DETAILS

Today, 17:33

Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Today, 17:15

At Barda Central District Hospital, a nurse's aide beat an unconscious patient for 40 minutes

Today, 16:55

Georgia proposes that the EU begin a dialogue to normalize relations

Today, 16:35

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Today, 16:15

Valeh Alasgarov awarded the Order of "Sharaf"

Today, 16:00

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Today, 15:40

Trump says whether he will fly in the new Tesla

Today, 15:10

The number of passengers using the metro has declined

Today, 14:53

Turkey announces plans to raise oil production to 1 million barrels per day

Today, 14:35

Pope Leo XIV ready for discharge after lung surgery

Today, 14:20

Clashes break out at protests in France - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

NATO exercises conclude in Baku

Today, 14:00

Two people killed in light aircraft crash in Scotland

Today, 13:45

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Today, 13:25

Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

Today, 13:00

A record number of ships has been attacked in Hormuz since the beginning of October

Today, 12:20
All news