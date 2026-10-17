World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

The World Sumo Championship will be held in Baku for the first time today.

As 1news.az reports, athletes of various age categories from approximately 30 countries will compete for medals at the international competition, which will take place at the Baku Sports Palace.

The competition will be held on a specially prepared "dohyo" arena, recreating the traditional atmosphere of Japanese sumo.

Individual and team competitions among girls and boys under 18 will take place on October 17, while individual and team competitions among men and women will be held on October 18.

The tournament will be conducted according to the international rules of amateur sumo, rather than the traditional professional rules of Japanese sumo. Under this system, participants compete by weight category, and separate competitions are held for women.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has participated in international sumo competitions since 2007. The world championship in Baku will take place on October 17-18.