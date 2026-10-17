Georgia proposes that the EU begin a dialogue to normalize relations

The Georgian authorities are proposing that the European Union begin a dialogue to normalize relations, the country's prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, said.



«Steps must be taken on both sides, and we have a very clear and simple proposal — to begin a dialogue. In our view, this dialogue should take place at the political level, since ultimately it is politicians who make decisions on both sides», Kobakhidze said at a briefing.



According to the head of government, the dialogue between Tbilisi and Brussels should be open and public, including for Georgian society. As Kobakhidze noted, this is an «ideal proposal», since no issue can be resolved without dialogue, and in order for relations to be normalized, European structures should readily accept this proposal.



Source: TASS