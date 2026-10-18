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Trump gives advice to French authorities amid riots

1news Staff20:18 - Today
Trump gives advice to French authorities amid riots

The French authorities must close the borders and bring the situation with the mass riots under control.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump on his page on the social network Truth Social.

"Take control of the situation before it's too late!" he wrote.

According to Trump, the immigration of people from "a completely different world" with hatred in their hearts has destroyed "a once great country."

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu reported that on October 17, across France, during the mass riots into which yet another round of student protests spilled over, police detained 1,200 people. In total, 550,000 people took part in the demonstrations across the country.

Footage appeared on social networks showing vandals looting store windows and ATMs, burning cars, trash bins and bus stops, and destroying urban infrastructure. The demonstrators also threw bottles, stones and firecrackers at police officers.

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