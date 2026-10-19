Tanker struck by a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz

In the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, a tanker was struck by a sea mine.

As a result, an explosion and a fire broke out in the vessel's engine room.

This was reported by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite unit of Iran's armed forces.

"A tanker that violated the established rules was damaged after colliding with a sea mine in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. An explosion and a fire occurred in the vessel's engine room," said a statement distributed by state television and radio.

According to the IRGC Navy, the vessel was attempting to leave the strait with all positioning and navigation systems switched off, ignoring the established rules for passage through it.

The IRGC warned that tough and decisive measures will be taken against vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation and identification systems switched off.