 How much has Azerbaijan exported to Armenia since the beginning of the year? | 1news.az
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How much has Azerbaijan exported to Armenia since the beginning of the year?

1news Staff10:20 - Today
How much has Azerbaijan exported to Armenia since the beginning of the year?

In January-September of this year, products worth 23.450 million dollars were exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

These figures were reported by Trend with reference to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Let us recall that on October 21, 2025, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint statement to the press with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on the transit of cargo to Armenia that had existed since the time of the occupation, and that the first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. On January 11, a train of 18 railcars loaded with 979 tons of AI-92 motor gasoline was sent to that country.

On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia; on March 5, 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel fuel, as well as two railcars with 135 tons of Russian fertilizers; on March 9, a freight train of 7 railcars with Russian grain; on March 11, grain with a total weight of 1,023 tons (net - 770 tons) in 11 railcars. On March 24, 4 railcars of fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and one railcar of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were sent.

On March 25, a cargo of 5 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 350 tons was sent. On April 11, 15 railcars (887 tons) of diesel fuel were sent. And on April 14, 22 railcars of diesel fuel were exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On April 21, a freight train consisting of 16 railcars with a total volume of 974 tons of diesel fuel departed from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On April 24, another shipment - 350 tons of grain - was delivered in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On April 30, 4 railcars of grain with a total weight of 279 tons and 3 railcars of fertilizers weighing 203 tons were sent; on May 3, 8 railcars with 536 tons of Russian fertilizers; on May 4, 10 railcars of Russian fertilizers with 678 tons; on May 6, 4 railcars with Russian fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and 4 railcars with Russian grain weighing 275 tons. On May 7, 2 railcars of aluminum and 9 railcars of grain were sent in transit through Azerbaijan from Russia to Armenia. On May 9, 8 railcars (479 tons) of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, and on May 10, 16 railcars of diesel fuel with a total volume of 986 tons.

On May 15, 977 tons of wheat in 14 railcars were sent in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan; on May 28, 126 tons of urea (2 railcars) and 67 tons of flour (1 railcar); on May 29, 4 railcars with wheat with a total weight of 280 tons and 4 railcars with fertilizers with a total weight of 277 tons; on June 1, two railcars of fertilizers; on June 4, 3 railcars with wheat weighing 210 tons, 2 railcars with barley weighing 140 tons and 1 railcar with fertilizers weighing 69 tons.

On June 4, 42 railcars of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, and on June 11, 17 railcars with diesel fuel.

On June 20, seven railcars with 490 tons of wheat were sent from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan, and on June 23, 10 railcars with 700 tons of wheat from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On June 26, AI-92 motor gasoline in 18 railcars weighing 971 tons and diesel fuel in 8 railcars weighing 467 tons were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On June 28, another shipment of wheat - 770 tons in 11 railcars - was sent in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan; on July 3, 14 railcars with wheat weighing 976 tons; on August 6, 979 tons of wheat in 14 railcars; on August 8, 1,049 tons of wheat in 15 railcars and 700 tons of coal in 10 railcars; on August 13, 20 railcars with wheat weighing 1,400 tons; on August 14, wheat in 6 railcars with a total weight of 420 tons; on the 15th, 8 railcars with wheat weighing 560 tons; on August 20, 39 railcars with wheat with a total weight of 2,725 tons; on August 21, 11 railcars weighing 1,108 tons and barley in 4 railcars weighing 273 tons; on August 24, 7 railcars with propane with a total weight of 242 tons; on August 25, 14 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 976 tons and 1 railcar of timber weighing 65 tons.

On September 3, diesel fuel with a total weight of 989 tons was sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia in 17 tank cars. On September 5, about 16 thousand tons of diesel fuel, as well as about 5 thousand tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline, were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On the same day, 5 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 355 tons, 3 railcars of fertilizers weighing 180 tons and 2 railcars of timber weighing 138 tons were sent in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

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