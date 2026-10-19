Mass protests in Italy: hundreds of participants detained, damage estimated at €1.3 million

In Milan, more than 270 people were detained during the protests, about 80% of them minors.

This was reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

It is noted that 22 of those detained have been charged with offenses of varying severity, including looting, resisting arrest, and assault.

Protests against rising prices and the cost of living, which began in France, have spread to Italy: in Milan, Turin, and Bologna, the demonstrations escalated into mass riots.

In Milan, about 5,000 people came out to Piazza del Duomo, mostly young people and teenagers. The unrest began on Via Broletto, where radicals pelted police with stones, firecrackers, and bottles.

The damage from the riots in Italy has been preliminarily estimated at €1.1–1.6 million. The average amount of damage is estimated at approximately €1.3 million. About three-quarters of this sum falls on retail businesses and food service establishments, including material damage and lost revenue. The remainder is linked to damage to public property and urban infrastructure.

Source: Gazeta.ru