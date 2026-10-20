Azerbaijani oil rises in price by almost 2%

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $2.26, or 1.95%, to $118.53.

A source in the oil market told Report about this.

The price of December futures for Brent crude was $117.61 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $2.25, or 2.13%, to $107.67.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average price of 1 barrel of oil is calculated based on $65.