 bp has begun offshore construction work on the Shah Deniz Compression project | 1news.az
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bp has begun offshore construction work on the Shah Deniz Compression project

1news Staff20:35 - 20 / 10 / 2026
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bp has begun offshore construction work on the Shah Deniz Compression project

An important milestone has been reached on the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project. bp has successfully completed offshore tubular pile installation operations and has begun offshore construction work on the project.

As bp told AZERTAC, over the past several weeks four tubular piles, which will form the foundation of the SDC platform jacket, were safely transported offshore and installed in place with the help of the subsea construction vessel "Khankendi."

Among the highlights of the operations, it was noted that these piles, each approximately 70 meters long, 108 inches in diameter and weighing 292 tons, are the largest-diameter tubular piles installed by bp in the Caspian to date. During installation, a specially manufactured 188-ton subsea support plate was used to ensure stability and keep the piles in a vertical position. Also, as part of the campaign, pile plug technology was applied for the first time in bp's operations in the region.

These operations are an important step in the implementation of the SDC project and pave the way for the next important stage, planned for the first half of 2028 — the installation of the platform jacket.

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