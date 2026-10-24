Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO

The identity of the man who died as a result of the bloody incident in the capital has been revealed.

The tragedy occurred on October 23 at a cafe located in the Akhmedli settlement of Baku's Khatai district.

According to preliminary data, the conflict that arose between the participants escalated into a hand-to-hand fight, during which the parties used bladed weapons. As a result of the mass brawl involving knives, one person died on the spot, and several others sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

The deceased turned out to be a man named Jeyhun, known in criminal or certain circles as "Jeyhun Sabunchinsky".

Law enforcement officers are currently carrying out the necessary operational and investigative measures to identify and detain the person or persons involved in this crime.