 Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO

1news Staff10:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO

The identity of the man who died as a result of the bloody incident in the capital has been revealed.

The tragedy occurred on October 23 at a cafe located in the Akhmedli settlement of Baku's Khatai district.

According to preliminary data, the conflict that arose between the participants escalated into a hand-to-hand fight, during which the parties used bladed weapons. As a result of the mass brawl involving knives, one person died on the spot, and several others sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

The deceased turned out to be a man named Jeyhun, known in criminal or certain circles as "Jeyhun Sabunchinsky".

Law enforcement officers are currently carrying out the necessary operational and investigative measures to identify and detain the person or persons involved in this crime.

Share:
208

In focus

President's Diary

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

Society

Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO

World

Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

Sport

FIFA U-15 World Cup kicks off in Baku

Society

Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO

Arrest of three Azerbaijani citizens extended in Northern Cyprus

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

Ibad Huseynov detained at airport in Georgia

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

PASHA Bank is set to finance the launch of the region’s largest energy storage project in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Flu vaccination campaign begins in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Press Council warns of fraud involving fake journalist accounts on WhatsApp

Leyla Aliyeva opens the World Summit on investment in child well-being in Samarkand - PHOTO

Latest news

Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, 10:00

Two more matches of Round IX will take place today in the Misli Premier League

Today, 09:50

Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

Today, 09:40

France to step up security measures over new protest actions

Today, 09:20

FIFA U-15 World Cup kicks off in Baku

Today, 09:05

Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are above temporary disagreements

Today, 01:35

Ronaldo becomes first active athlete to earn more than $2 billion in his career

23 / 10 / 2026, 22:55

Trump: We could, if we wanted, take all of Iran's oil

23 / 10 / 2026, 22:40

Russia announces a cease-fire in the Kherson direction

23 / 10 / 2026, 21:35

Foreign Ministry: All Azerbaijani citizens rescued from vessel hit off the coast of Romania

23 / 10 / 2026, 19:10

White House: Melania Trump helped bring about a cease-fire in Oleshky

23 / 10 / 2026, 17:55

Shooting at churchgoers in a church in Jordan: there are dead and wounded

23 / 10 / 2026, 16:45

Agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved

23 / 10 / 2026, 16:35

In France, a man opened fire on passersby from a car: one dead and several wounded

23 / 10 / 2026, 16:33

Ankara has confused brotherhood with bossiness

23 / 10 / 2026, 16:30

Romania's president accuses Russia of attacking a ship with Azerbaijani citizens in the Black Sea

23 / 10 / 2026, 16:25

Arrest of three Azerbaijani citizens extended in Northern Cyprus

23 / 10 / 2026, 16:15

Netanyahu announces largest operation in the West Bank since 1967

23 / 10 / 2026, 16:00

"Through the back door": The AKP found the key to Izmir

23 / 10 / 2026, 15:55

Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

23 / 10 / 2026, 15:50
All news