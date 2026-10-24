Drones attacked an Ozon logistics center in Omsk - VIDEO

A logistics center in Omsk came under attack by UAVs.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the Russian press, this was announced by the region's governor, Vitaly Khotsenko, in the "Max" messenger.

According to him, the personnel were promptly evacuated.

The Ozon marketplace reported that there were no injuries, but a fire broke out at the facility. The company added that it is temporarily not accepting sellers' deliveries to this center, and those already placed there have been removed from the storefront. Ozon is currently rerouting logistics routes from the damaged complex.

Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.