Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has promised to close a loophole in U.S. tax law that technology billionaires use to pass assets on to their heirs without paying tax.

As 1news.az reports, he said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

The mechanism in question is called a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT), which allows wealthy Americans to pass on to their heirs rapidly growing assets, such as technology stocks, without paying the 40 percent gift and estate tax. This tax usually applies to amounts above $15 million. The GRAT was created in 1990 to close another tax loophole.

An FT analysis showed that SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Nvidia head Jensen Huang, AMD chief Lisa Su and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have placed shares worth a total of $20 billion in such trusts.

Wyden, who is expected to head the Senate Finance Committee in January, called what is happening "another example of how the ultra-wealthy avoid their fair share" of taxes.

"What happens with these trusts is that ultra-wealthy people move a bunch of money around on paper, and — poof — the taxes they owe on it disappear," he said.

Following the November elections, the Democrats gained a majority in both chambers of Congress. Wyden intends to use the advantage in the Senate (56 to 44) to advance a bill co-authored by independent Senator from Maine Angus King. However, any tax initiative could be blocked by the U.S. president, and overriding his veto would require two-thirds of the votes.