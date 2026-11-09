 A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey | 1news.az
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A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey

Farida Baghirova16:25 - Today
A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey

The meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on November 8 — Victory Day — in Shusha became another important stage in strengthening the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance.

It was here, on June 15, 2021, that the heads of state signed the historic Shusha Declaration — a fundamental document that raised the fraternal relations of Azerbaijan and Turkey to the highest level of strategic alliance. The Shusha Declaration became both an expression of the political will of the two states and a conceptual road map aimed at ensuring peace, security, and long-term cooperation in the region.

The symbolism of holding the meeting in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan on this very memorable day once again underscored the special depth of the relationship between Baku and Ankara. The leaders' messages confirmed the course toward further deepening the alliance and once again demonstrated the unbreakable unity of the two countries.

The foundation of this alliance rests on centuries-old historical and spiritual ties. The Shusha Declaration merely gave official status to what has lived in the hearts of both peoples for centuries. This is how Ilham Aliyev characterizes this unshakable alliance: The peoples of Turkey and Azerbaijan are fraternal peoples. I have repeatedly said that there are no peoples and states in the world as closely connected with each other as ours. This is our great asset. The Shusha Declaration only placed these historical and cultural ties into an official framework. We are united by a common history, ethnic roots, language, literature, and spiritual values. This is a great asset, and today interstate relations are also developing on this asset, on this solid foundation.”

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan also emphasized the enduring nature of the fraternal ties: “The Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, cemented the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood with the bonds of alliance. Those who try to weaken our brotherhood will never achieve their goals. So it was, so it is, and so it will be! Our unity will be eternal!”

The leaders' meeting in Karabakh once again demonstrated the monolithic nature of the alliance between Baku and Ankara. Its main outcome is obvious: Azerbaijan and Turkey have gone through the trials of the past, stand together today, and work jointly on the projects of the future.

Thus, the Shusha meeting once again proved: the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance is not simply a geopolitical choice. It is the eternal choice of history.

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