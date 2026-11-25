In the South Caucasus, the political tenets that for decades defined the nature of relations between the region's states are gradually being revised.

Armenia has presented a draft of a new Constitution that contains no reference to the Declaration of Independence, which includes provisions on "miatsum" and the aspiration for international recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide."

First of all, it is important to emphasize that Baku's position does not imply any interference in Armenia's domestic political agenda. Azerbaijan is interested only in the elimination of the constitutional grounds for claims against its territorial integrity. The choice remains with Armenian society, and the question is not only whether the country's authorities are ready to abandon their former political tenets, but also whether the Armenian people will support a course toward peace with their neighbors. Because responsibility for the country's future lies not only with its leadership, but also with the citizens, who will have to determine which path Armenia takes.

The constitutional reference to the Declaration of Independence is one of the fundamental obstacles on the path to a full-fledged peace, the necessity of which Baku rightly insists upon.

At the same time, the significance of this step goes far beyond Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, affecting Ankara's interests as well, since the document contained provisions related to Armenia's historical claims against Turkey.

In this context, the reaction of Turkish Special Representative for the Normalization of Relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıç is telling. Welcoming the published draft, he wrote on the social network X: "A historic change in Armenia's Constitution: the wording that caused the dispute with Turkey has been removed! As I have said repeatedly, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan is a constructive and sincere partner not only in the process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia, but also in establishing lasting peace and stability in the region."

It is worth noting that Serdar Kılıç has repeatedly spoken about the prospects for bilateral rapprochement between Ankara and Yerevan. When he was asked about Azerbaijan's demand to amend Armenia's Constitution before the signing of a peace agreement, the Turkish representative replied: "Ultimately this is an internal matter for Armenia, and the Armenian people and Armenian institutions will decide when and how they will carry out this amendment process."

This position deserves attention in the context of subsequent events. Kılıç noted Armenia's sovereign right to independently determine the content of its Basic Law. However, Azerbaijan views this issue through the prism of the prospects of the peace process, and to a known extent it cannot be regarded as an exclusively internal problem of Armenia.

Today Kılıç welcomes the disappearance of the disputed wording from the draft Constitution, which is entirely natural — Turkey gains the opportunity to build relations with Armenia on a different political and legal basis, without the former constitutional reference to provisions that drew objections from Ankara.

And this makes it possible to assess anew the significance of Baku's position — aimed at eliminating territorial claims and contradictions in the Armenian constitutional system, it serves not only Azerbaijan's national interests, but also the fundamental interests of its strategic ally Turkey. Current processes demonstrate that Azerbaijan does not separate its own security from regional stability and consistently defends Turkey's interests as well — where the Armenian political agenda affects both countries.

Armenia's Declaration of Independence was never an ordinary historical document — it became one of the ideological foundations of Armenian statehood and enshrined political tenets subsequently reflected in the country's current Constitution. Its preamble contains a reference to the concept of "miatsum" — the so-called "reunification" of Armenia and the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of the Azerbaijan SSR, which in its political essence meant a claim to annex part of Azerbaijan's territory.

Another fundamental provision of the declaration was the mention of the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire in the context of their qualification as the "Armenian genocide." Thus, already at the stage of proclaiming independence, Armenia enshrined in its state ideology provisions affecting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and Turkey's historical interests. For Azerbaijan, the issue of territorial claims was fundamental; for Turkey, the provision on the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire.

Baku proceeds from a matter of principle — it is impossible to simultaneously declare recognition of a neighboring country's territorial integrity and maintain claims against it in one's constitutional system. But Azerbaijan's interests were not limited to this. Baku also consistently opposes the politicization of the events of 1915 and the promotion of the issue of their international recognition as "genocide." Azerbaijani diplomacy has repeatedly criticized the decisions of states that adopted corresponding resolutions and statements, regarding such steps as politically motivated. This is a fundamental component of the allied relations between Baku and Ankara. And now, when the draft Armenian Constitution removes the reference to the Declaration of Independence, Turkey gains the opportunity to rid itself of one of the most sensitive elements of Armenian constitutional rhetoric. In this sense, the result matters both for Baku and for Ankara.

To understand the significance of the current changes, it is necessary to recall the circumstances under which the issue of Armenia's Constitution became one of the central ones in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations. After the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the question of whether Armenia would abandon its former tenets acquired fundamental importance for the region's future. Baku consistently pointed out that Armenia's Constitution, referring to the Declaration of Independence, contradicts the principles of good-neighborliness and creates a basis for preserving territorial claims. Baku insists on eliminating these contradictions as an important condition for signing the peace agreement initialed on August 8, 2025, in Washington.

Otherwise, there remains a risk that the political claims the parties renounced at the negotiating table will continue to exist in constitutional and ideological documents. In other words, Azerbaijan is seeking Armenia's elimination of the legal and political grounds for territorial claims.

As for the document's provisions related to international recognition of the events of 1915, they remained for decades one of the most sensitive issues in Armenian-Turkish relations. Thus, Baku's principled position also contributed to eliminating a problem that affected the interests of allied Turkey.

There is another detail in the published draft that deserves attention in the context of Turkish-Armenian relations. It concerns Armenia's state symbols and the depiction of Mount Ağrıdağ, which in Armenia is called Ararat. This mountain is located on Turkish territory, yet its depiction is one of the central elements of the Armenian state coat of arms. Armenia's current Constitution contains a detailed description of the coat of arms, in which this mountain is separately mentioned. In the new draft, it is proposed that the description of the coat of arms and flag, as well as the text of the national anthem, be defined by law rather than set out in detail in the Constitution itself.

Thus, the depiction of Ağrıdağ ceases to be part of the constitutional description of the coat of arms. It should be clarified that the draft does not yet prescribe the final removal of the mountain from the image itself. Changing the current coat of arms will require separate legislative decisions. However, the political significance of what is happening is obvious — Armenia is being offered the chance to abandon the former constitutional enshrinement of a symbol associated with Turkish territory.

This detail acquires additional significance in the context of the renunciation of the reference to the Declaration of Independence. What is at issue is a revision of the symbolic and political tenets associated with the so-called "Western Armenia." This historical concept presupposes the notion of supposedly "lost Armenian territories" of the Ottoman Empire. For decades it remained part of national political rhetoric and was used in the context of historical claims against Turkey.

Now the draft of the new Constitution proposes a different starting point. The state must be built within Armenia's internationally recognized territory, and its foreign policy must proceed from the principles of state sovereignty and peaceful coexistence. The current change in the Armenian constitutional draft matters not only as a result of the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiation process. It demonstrates that defending Azerbaijan's national interests simultaneously helps eliminate problems that are significant for Turkey.

And here the significance of the Azerbaijani position manifests itself once again. Baku has consistently opposed territorial claims and political tenets that impede good-neighborly relations. In this regard, Azerbaijani diplomacy has demonstrated a principled approach.

On the other hand, Baku has not opposed the development of Armenian-Turkish relations as such. On the contrary, the formation of a stable regional architecture, the opening of communications, the expansion of economic ties and the development of transport routes serve the long-term interests of the entire South Caucasus. However, sustainable cooperation is impossible without eliminating the causes of the former confrontation. One cannot limit oneself to opening borders and diplomatic contacts while leaving unresolved issues that affect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring states. This is precisely the position Baku has consistently upheld. Herein lies one of the particularities of Azerbaijan's approach to its alliance with Turkey — it manifests itself both in statements about brotherhood and mutual support and in concrete diplomatic actions aimed at protecting common interests.

It is very important for Turkish political and diplomatic circles interested in developing relations with Yerevan to take this experience into account. Normalization of relations must also be based on consideration of an ally's legitimate interests, which is what official Ankara declares. Today, when Turkey welcomes the exclusion of disputed provisions from the Armenian constitutional draft, it becomes obvious that it was precisely Azerbaijan's consistency that played an important role in shaping the new Armenian agenda.

This is the main political outcome of what is happening. Baku did not allow issues of fundamental importance to its national interests and security to be bracketed off, and at the same time contributed to eliminating contradictions affecting Turkey's interests.

Of course, it is premature to speak of a completed constitutional process in Armenia. But the political significance of Yerevan's decision is obvious.

And behind this decision stands a new regional reality shaped by Azerbaijan.