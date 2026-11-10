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Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine require Russia's consent

1news Staff11:25 - Today
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Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine require Russia's consent

Security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the conflict are possible only with Russia's consent.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to him, the final plan for providing guarantees has not yet been agreed upon, but Washington is considering, among other things, mechanisms similar to those provided for by Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Rubio emphasized that the upcoming trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi are critically important for reaching agreements.

Earlier, the newspaper Politico reported that the United States had officially approached Russia with a proposal to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those provided for by Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

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