 Trump: FBI investigating espionage allegations linked to Nvidia chief | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Trump: FBI investigating espionage allegations linked to Nvidia chief

1news Staff14:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Trump: FBI investigating espionage allegations linked to Nvidia chief

U.S. President Donald Trump said the FBI is looking into certain aspects of the scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Reuters reports this.

Asked whether he intends to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit the allegations of a possible connection between Chinese intelligence and the woman with whom Huang was in a relationship, Trump replied:

"No, I don't think so. Maybe President Xi will ask me about it himself. I know Jensen very well. I consider him a very honest man. He has built a wonderful American company."

According to the U.S. president, the FBI is examining the matter in a somewhat different context.

"We'll figure it out. As far as I know, the FBI is handling it, and I think everything will end well for him," Trump added.

He also said that during his visit to China in May he did not know about Huang's relationship with the woman.

"Today I asked him. He categorically stated that he knew nothing about this woman being a spy. I really believe him," the U.S. president said.

Meanwhile, as Politico writes, Republicans intend to use the scandal surrounding the Nvidia chief to tighten restrictions on exports of American chips to China.

According to the publication, Huang's relationship with the woman suspected of espionage has given a number of lawmakers grounds to advocate strengthening export controls in the interests of national security.

"The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump generally supports this initiative, and I hope that [the artificial intelligence oversight bill] and other tough export control measures will be adopted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)," Republican Senator Jim Banks said.

As Politico notes, senior Republican Party representatives have already summoned Huang to a closed-door briefing, which is to take place next week. This could mark the beginning of an investigation into the technology company. U.S. House of Representatives member Brian Mast, in turn, said he was ready to issue a subpoena to compel the Nvidia chief to appear before lawmakers.

On Sunday, Nvidia's board of directors announced the start of an investigation into Huang in connection with his relationship with the woman accused of espionage. Huang himself confirmed in an email that he had a romantic relationship with the suspect and emphasized that he takes full responsibility for his actions. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the allegations of the woman's ties to Chinese intelligence slander.

Read on the topic:

Nvidia chief admits to relationship with alleged Chinese spy: "I must apologize to my family"

Share:
534

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the tragedy in Izmir

Society

Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Opinion

A bust of Charents in the Blue Mosque? An Armenian-Iranian act of ethnocultural forgery

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Qatar announces progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran

Shooting and explosion in Spain: police officer killed, police searching for suspect

Russia, US, and Ukraine Negotiations Resume in Abu Dhabi After Break - Update

Sadyr Japarov has nominated his candidacy for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Shooting in the center of Krakow leaves people wounded and dead

Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

Paris is boiling again: 46,000 discontented French took to the streets to protest price increases - VIDEO

U.S. intelligence agencies have reduced the sharing of intelligence with Congress under Trump

Latest news

Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Today, 15:43

Qatar announces progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran

Today, 15:35

Shooting and explosion in Spain: police officer killed, police searching for suspect

Today, 15:25

Russia, US, and Ukraine Negotiations Resume in Abu Dhabi After Break - Update

Today, 15:23

Sadyr Japarov has nominated his candidacy for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan

Today, 15:10

"And beyond the skies — together": Turkish astronaut congratulates Azerbaijan on Flag Day - PHOTO

Today, 15:05

AP: Syria has decided to join the Mecca agreement

Today, 15:00

Turkey did not invite Israel to the COP31 leaders' summit

Today, 14:55

Iran has developed the "Hormuz" missile

Today, 14:45

Trump: FBI investigating espionage allegations linked to Nvidia chief

Today, 14:40

Armenia does not take part in CSTO meeting in Moscow

Today, 14:35

A bust of Charents in the Blue Mosque? An Armenian-Iranian act of ethnocultural forgery

Today, 14:32

The EU will officially deploy a military mission in Ukraine for the first time

Today, 14:30

Witkoff: NATO will remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic security

Today, 14:27

At least 10 people killed in Bulgaria in crash involving more than 50 vehicles

Today, 14:25

Pashinyan sends chief commissioner for diaspora affairs to Turkey

Today, 14:10

Putin calls for building up the CSTO's potential amid international tensions

Today, 14:05

Cevdet Yılmaz visits Azerbaijan's pavilion at COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 14:00

Issues of developing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed - PHOTO

Today, 13:55

Georgia has deported 91 foreign citizens in recent days

Today, 13:50
All news