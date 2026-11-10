Trump: FBI investigating espionage allegations linked to Nvidia chief

U.S. President Donald Trump said the FBI is looking into certain aspects of the scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Reuters reports this.

Asked whether he intends to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit the allegations of a possible connection between Chinese intelligence and the woman with whom Huang was in a relationship, Trump replied:

"No, I don't think so. Maybe President Xi will ask me about it himself. I know Jensen very well. I consider him a very honest man. He has built a wonderful American company."

According to the U.S. president, the FBI is examining the matter in a somewhat different context.

"We'll figure it out. As far as I know, the FBI is handling it, and I think everything will end well for him," Trump added.

He also said that during his visit to China in May he did not know about Huang's relationship with the woman.

"Today I asked him. He categorically stated that he knew nothing about this woman being a spy. I really believe him," the U.S. president said.

Meanwhile, as Politico writes, Republicans intend to use the scandal surrounding the Nvidia chief to tighten restrictions on exports of American chips to China.

According to the publication, Huang's relationship with the woman suspected of espionage has given a number of lawmakers grounds to advocate strengthening export controls in the interests of national security.

"The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump generally supports this initiative, and I hope that [the artificial intelligence oversight bill] and other tough export control measures will be adopted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)," Republican Senator Jim Banks said.

As Politico notes, senior Republican Party representatives have already summoned Huang to a closed-door briefing, which is to take place next week. This could mark the beginning of an investigation into the technology company. U.S. House of Representatives member Brian Mast, in turn, said he was ready to issue a subpoena to compel the Nvidia chief to appear before lawmakers.

On Sunday, Nvidia's board of directors announced the start of an investigation into Huang in connection with his relationship with the woman accused of espionage. Huang himself confirmed in an email that he had a romantic relationship with the suspect and emphasized that he takes full responsibility for his actions. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the allegations of the woman's ties to Chinese intelligence slander.

Read on the topic:

Nvidia chief admits to relationship with alleged Chinese spy: "I must apologize to my family"