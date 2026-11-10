 "And beyond the skies — together": Turkish astronaut congratulates Azerbaijan on Flag Day - PHOTO | 1news.az
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"And beyond the skies — together": Turkish astronaut congratulates Azerbaijan on Flag Day - PHOTO

Faiqa Mammadova15:05 - Today
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"And beyond the skies — together": Turkish astronaut congratulates Azerbaijan on Flag Day - PHOTO

"I congratulate you on November 9 - the Day of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan!"

These words were published on his Instagram page by Turkish astronaut of Azerbaijani descent Tuva Cihangir Atasever on the occasion of the Day of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
He noted that on June 8, 2024, during a suborbital research mission, he had the honor of raising the glorious flag of Azerbaijan into space.

"Just as on Earth, so too beyond the skies, the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan will fly side by side. Our people, moving toward the future and united into a single fist under the motto 'One nation, two states,' will become a leader in shaping humanity's common space future based on the principles of peace, trust, and justice. One nation, two states!" the astronaut wrote.

Recall that Tuva Cihangir Atasever is Turkey's second astronaut; his father is Turkish and his mother is Azerbaijani. On June 8, 2024, he made a suborbital flight aboard a spacecraft of the company Virgin Galactic, and during the mission he wore a spacesuit bearing the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The Turkish flag with which he went into space was presented to him by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the TEKNOFEST festival held in Istanbul in 2023.

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