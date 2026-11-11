 Azerbaijan proposes banning the replacement of labor leave with monetary compensation | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan proposes banning the replacement of labor leave with monetary compensation

Faiqa Mammadova12:40 - Today
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Azerbaijan proposes banning the replacement of labor leave with monetary compensation

The changes aimed at ensuring the right to leave serve the real implementation of workers' right to rest and bring national legislation in line with international labor standards.

As 1news.az reports with reference to APA, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Zaur Aliyev at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (parliament) committee on labor and social policy.

"In this regard, the bill proposes to prohibit the replacement of labor leave with monetary compensation in the Labor Code, with the exception of cases of payment of compensation upon termination of labor relations," the deputy minister emphasized.

He noted that the main goal here is to ensure the right to leave not only as a financial guarantee, but also as a fundamental right intended for the employee's rest, the protection of his health and the restoration of his working capacity: "In other words, along with the employee having the right to labor leave, the actual use of this right must also be ensured. Replacing leave with compensation cannot replace the implementation of the employee's right to rest."

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