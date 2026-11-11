 False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay | 1news.az
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False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

Faiqa Mammadova16:10 - Today
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False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

The National Cybersecurity Agency (MKA) has recorded an increase in recent days in phishing attacks carried out against citizens in the name of the State Traffic Police.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the agency.

Thus, cyber fraudsters send citizens fake SMS messages from foreign numbers about an allegedly committed speeding violation. The links placed in the messages redirect users to fake web pages that visually completely copy the electronic payment portal "ASAN Pay."

On the fake page, the vehicle's state registration number must first be entered. Then false information is provided about an allegedly committed traffic violation. Under the pretext of paying a fine, the bank card number, its expiration date, and the CVV/CVC code are requested. Providing this data can lead to the theft of funds from citizens' bank accounts.

The National Cybersecurity Agency urges citizens to be vigilant about such phishing attempts and to observe the following security rules:

1. State structures and official services do not send notifications about payments or fines from foreign numbers (for example, from international numbers with various country codes).

2. Do not follow unknown links received in SMS messages and messengers.

3. Before entering any information, make sure that the domain name of the web page belongs to an official source.

4. Do not enter bank card data and one-time confirmation codes on suspicious pages.

5. Check information about fines and traffic violations exclusively through official state resources and the official channels of the "ASAN Pay" service (asanpay.az).

6. If you have entered your bank card data on a fake page, immediately contact the bank to block the card and report the incident to law enforcement agencies.

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