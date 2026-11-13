Sellers in Azerbaijan to be fined for deceiving customers on weight and prices

In Azerbaijan, fines of up to 6,000 manats are provided for selling products past their expiration date, as well as for misleading buyers about the characteristics and cost of goods.

As 1news.az reports with reference to BAKU.WS, the corresponding sanctions are established by current legislation.

According to the provisions, the amount of the fine depends on the status of the offender. Thus, individuals face a penalty of 350 to 500 manats for such offenses, officials from 1,500 to 2,000 manats, and legal entities from 4,000 to 6,000 manats.

Grounds for being held liable may include not only the sale of goods with an expired shelf life, but also deceiving consumers regarding the weight, size, procedure for calculating the cost, consumer properties and quality of products or services provided.

The specified penalties for misleading consumers are applied in cases where the damage caused does not exceed 5,000 manats.